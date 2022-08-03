Taylorsville police searching for ‘strapped’ suspect who boosted beer from 7-Eleven

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man stole three bottles of beer from a Taylorsville 7-Eleven after telling a store clerk he was “strapped” Monday night.

Taylorsville police say the robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3180 W. 5400 South, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“He walked into the 7-Eleven, stole three bottles of beer and ran north on 3200 West,” the post states. “When challenged by the clerk, the suspect claimed he was carrying a weapon. In his words, he said he was ‘strapped.'”

Police described the man as 16-20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 155 pounds, with light skin and short, black hair that is curly in the back. He also has a slight mustache, police said.

He was captured on surveillance video wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a blue baseball cap with a white logo, sunglasses, a chain around his neck and a bracelet on his right wrist.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case No. TY22-24968.