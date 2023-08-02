Taylorsville police seek help identifying people wanted after robbery, assault of elderly victim

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Taylorsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection with the robbery and aggravated assault of a victim officers described as elderly.

The suspects are believed to have unlawfully entered the residence, near 6400 South and 3500 West, at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“The suspects demanded money and assaulted the elderly victim before fleeing the scene,” says a news release issued by Taylorsville police. “The photographs provided are from a nearby residence the suspects attempted to enter prior to the victim’s residence.”

Anyone who may have information on the people pictured or the incident is asked to call Taylorsville Dispatch at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number TY23-25127.