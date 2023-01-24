Taylorsville police seek suspect in aggravated rape

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated rape committed Jan. 18 in Taylorsville.

The man being sought is Christopher Browning, 43.

“Browning is believed to be dangerous and possibly armed,” a Taylorsville Police statement says.

Browning was released from prison in 2022 after serving 24 years behind bars for rape and burglary, the Taylorsville Police statement says.

“The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole had issued a warrant for his arrest prior to this latest incident involving a woman who was attacked in her home. The woman and Browning knew each other but they were not in a relationship.

“Browning is aware he has a warrant out for his arrest, and he is believed to still be in Utah. The public is urged to use caution if coming into contact with him,” the statement says.

Browning is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and 255 pounds. He was last seen with a shaved head and a beard. His top lip is tattooed with an expletive.

Anyone with information about Browning or his location is asked to please contact TVPD’s non-emergency dispatch number at 801-840-4000 and reference case number TY23-1918.