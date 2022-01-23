Teen hurt in sledding accident during safety event at Tibble Fork Reservoir

TIBBLE FORK RESERVOIR/UTAH COUNTY, Utah, (Jan. 22, 2022) — A teenager was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a sledding accident at Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon.

The teen was sledding in an area known as “the bowl” shortly before 1 p.m. when he came down hard and was knocked unconscious.

“Crews were there for a sled safety awareness event that Intermountain Healthcare was having, and the accident happened right when crews got up there,” said Lone Peak Fire District Capt. Jameson Bangerter. “The ambulance was already on scene.”

A medical helicopter transported the teen to the hospital.

Bangerter said the youth’s condition was “stable, his vital signs were stable” when he was transported, but he said the injuries were significant enough to call for the helicopter.

Medical personnel and first responders were handing out information and free helmets at the sled safety event to remind people who enjoy the snow that wearing a helmet while sledding can help prevent serious head trauma when an accident occurs.

Unfortunately, the teen who made the hard landing wasn’t wearing a helmet.

“Every year, we’ll see a handful up to a dozen accidents,” Capt. Bangerter said, referring to the area LPFD covers. “It’s important to be aware of the hazards, and especially when there’s ice.”

No information was available regarding the injured teen’s condition Saturday night.