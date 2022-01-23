Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote

Jan. 23 (UPI) — Every Black Mississippi senator walked off the chamber floor in protest as white colleagues voted on a bill to ban critical race theory in the state’s public schools.

The Mississippi State Senate, which has 14 Black senators out of 52 total senators, still passed the bill titled “Critical Race Theory; prohibit” with a vote of 32-2 after two white Democratic senators, David Blount and Hob Bryan, voted against it.

It will be sent to the House next, which has its own legislation to prevent critical race theory. If it passes the House, it is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican.

The unprecedented walkout on Friday morning was captured on video by WREG, as politicos in the state told Mississippi Today that they could not recall members of the chamber ever leaving en masse before a vote.