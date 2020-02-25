Teen runaways found in Roosevelt one mile away from where they went missing

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three teens who ran away from a residential treatment center near Roosevelt in the early hours of Monday have been found Tuesday just a mile from where they went missing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release all three teens are residents of Cedar Ridge Academy at 4270 W. 5625 North. The center’s staff contacted the sheriff’s office about 1 a.m. Monday to report that the teens had run away.

Officials then called out members of its search and rescue team at 3 p.m. Monday to assist with the ongoing search, the news release said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter flew over the search area in Duchesne County Monday night using a forward-looking infrared camera system, but did not locate the girls.

A follow-up news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday early afternoon said: “All three teens have been found safe about a mile from Cedar Ridge Academy. Sheriff’s detectives are currently attempting to interview the girls.”

No other information was immediately released.

A news release earlier Tuesday said there was a possible sighting of two of the girls in Salt Lake County on Monday afternoon, but that turned out not to be credible.

