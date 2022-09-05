Tesla traveling at more than 100 mph crashes on Bonneville Salt Flats; family of 5 saved by seatbelts, airbags

WENDOVER, Utah, Sept 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tesla traveling at more than 100 mph crashed on the Bonneville Salt Flats Sunday night outside Wendover, and miraculously, a family of five from Utah County escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

An agency social says that at 8:38 p.m., “The Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation of a motor vehicle accident on the Bonneville Salt Flats approximately 10 miles northeast of Wendover Utah.

“Law enforcement determined that a 2022 Tesla occupied by a family of five from Utah County was traveling over 100 miles per hour on the salt flats and collided within eastern berm with very little braking,” the statement said.

“The occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries.”

Rescuers said “Seatbelts and airbags were credited for reducing injuries,” and that “all five occupants were transported to the University of Utah Hospital.”

