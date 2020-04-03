THC-infused candy mistakenly donated to Utah Food Bank distributed at Roy church

ROY, Utah, April 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police say THC-infused candy, which was mistakenly donated to the Utah Food Bank, was distributed on Friday morning to people at the Roy Baptist Church.

Sixty-three bags, distributed to 63 families, contained Nerd Ropes candy that were labeled as containing THC in high levels. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the “high” sensation.

According to a THC edibles products website, a dosage of 50 to 100 mg can create side effects including seriously impaired coordination and perception, and nausea, pain, and increased heart rate.

In the provided photo, labeling shows the candy contains 400 mg.

“We have learned that an 11-year-old female is being treated at a local hospital after consuming this candy,” a post from the Roy City Police Department says.

“We believe that three to four ropes were placed in each bag of food. Each family that picked up a bag received only one bag.

“Once it was determined that the candy was inadvertently placed in the bags being distributed it was removed from the bags that had not yet gone out.”

The Roy City Police Department is actively reaching out to those families who left contact information with staff at the church when they received their bag of food.

Anyone who received a bag of food from the Roy Baptist Church Friday morning contained the candy shown in the provided photo is asked to call the Roy City Police Department, 801-629-8221, so an officer can pick up the items.

The initial investigation has determined the Roy Baptist Church, 2025 West 5700 South, was the only location to get the THC-infused Nerds Ropes.