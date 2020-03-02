Thousands gather for Bernie Sanders rally in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Some 4,000 people gathered in Salt Lake City to hear Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speak Monday.

Sanders is holding a rally at the Utah State Fairpark at 155 N. 1000 West, the day before Super Tuesday. The event, which begins at noon, is free and open to the public.

A new state headquarters and four staff hires in Salt Lake City were announced Tuesday, Feb. 18 for Sanders.

The new Utah staff members are State Coordinator Jodi Clemens, Regional Field Director Rose Asaf, and two full-time field organizers, the news release said.

The campaign also announced five Utah campaign co-chairs: State Representative and Democratic Caucus Assistant Whip Angela Romero, Murray City Councilwoman Rosalba Dominguez, Midvale City Councilmember Dustin Gettel, Murray City School Board Member and Utah Progressive Caucus Chair Elizabeth Payne, and Black Lives Matter Utah and United Front Civil Rights Organization Founder Lex Scott.

“Our team of committed staff members and thousands of volunteers is working in every corner of the state to reach voters and expand our already unprecedented people-powered movement,” said Clemens in a prepared statement.

A third of the convention delegates — 1,357 — will be awarded on Super Tuesday, March 3. It will take 1,617 total delegates to earn the nomination on the first ballot in the convention in Milwaukee, Wis., and a spot against President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

Prior to South Carolina, Sanders had 58 delegates, Joe Biden had 50 and Pete Buttigieg was in third place with 26 delegates.

However, the South Carolina primary gave Biden 35 additional delegates and Sanders 13, with Buttigieg adding no additional delegates. Biden won 48.4 percent of the vote in South Carolina, with Sanders winning 19.9 percent; Buttigieg was in fourth place with 8.2 percent. Tom Steyer, who was in third place in South Carolina, suspended his campaign Saturday night, while Buttigieg suspended his Sunday.

Amy Klobuchar also held a rally in Salt Lake City Monday morning, at The Depot at 13 N. 400 West. Just hours later, it was announced she is suspending her campaign, and will endorse Biden.

Pete Buttigieg visited Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 17, while former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg held a rally here Thursday, Feb. 19.