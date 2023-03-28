Three crashes delay morning traffic on SB I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed Tuesday morning by multiple crashes in the Farmington area of southbound Interstate 15.

“We had three separate crashes,” Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“One was a rollover. One was a reverse T-bone, and the other one was just a three car front rear.”

Injuries were minor.

“One person was transported with Bravo injuries,” Roden said. “We had one lane open initially, but they opened all lanes not long after it happened.”