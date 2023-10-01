Three men in custody after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have three men in custody after a shooting called into dispatch at 12:17 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to Westpoint Park at 1155 N. Colonel Road, which is west of the Rose Park neighborhood and east of Interstate 215.

Police, Salt Lake City fire crews and Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and treated a 21-year-old man for a shotgun injury to his arm.

“During the investigation, officers and detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit learned the victim went to the park to engage in a fight,” the SLCPD statement says.

“It is alleged, the three other people, 21-year-old Yonathan Hernandez-Aguilar, 20-year-old Abdiaziz Ibrahim, and 19-year-old Luis Leal-Vergara all knowingly showed up to the park to also engage in violent conduct. Hernandez-Aguilar is accused of shooting the victim.”

After the shooting, the three left the scene. The three men were located in Kearns.

Hernandez-Aguilar was booked for investigation of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Purchase, transfer or possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Riot, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault by a prisoner with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Ibrahim and Leal-Vergara were booked for investigation of:

Riot, a second-degree felony

Gephardt Daily will have more details as court documents are filed.