3 men rescued Saturday after trying to hike Mt. Olympus during storm

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three 19-year-old men were rescued Saturday after hiking the west slab of Mount Olympus when a storm rolled in.

The men got cliffed out, meaning they could not go up or down, so they called 911.

“They were only wearing like windbreakers, so they were very cold,” Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.

Ground crews from the Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue tried to reach the men, but could not safely access the site.

“They couldn’t get a helicopter up there until the weather broke,” Hansen said. “Once the weather broke, they were able to get a helicopter up and lift them up, and they went they went to the hospital just because of the exposure. But they are all OK.”

The men were off the mountain at about 8:30 p.m., about three hours after calling 911.

“It wasn’t a good decision to go hiking up in the mountains with the snow and rain and the dropping temperatures,” Hansen said. “Checking the weather forecast would have been a good idea.”