Tickets available for ‘Luz de las Naciones’ at LDS Conference Center Nov. 4

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tickets are available starting today, Oct. 10, for a November event, “Luz de las Naciones.”

The annual celebration of Latin American culture will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Luz de las Naciones” (Light of the Nations), now in its 21st year, features a cast of 1,000 volunteer musical artists wearing traditional clothing and performing music and dances representing Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain.

“We are excited to be back in the Conference Center once again,” said Israel González-Nieri, Luz de las Naciones director, in a released statement.

Luz de las Naciones celebrates its 20th Anniversary 2022 photo by Intellectual Reserve

“This year’s cultural event will feature new music and dances depicting not only the traditions and beauty of the land of our forefathers, but also how blessed we are to live in the promised land that God prepared for us long ago. We will also celebrate the arrival of the first Latino settlers that came to this valley a century ago looking for a better life and the opportunities to continue to build the kingdom of God on earth.”

Luz de las Naciones 2022 photo by Intellectual Reserve

The event also can be watched live on-demand on the stream app broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or YouTube. Versions with English and Portuguese subtitles will be available.

View the 2022 celebration through the link below.