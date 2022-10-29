Toddler found safe after overnight search in freezing temps. in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 29 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3-year-old boy was found safe after an overnight search in Beaver County.

“The search for the missing child near Milford, UT is over. Child has been located,” says a Saturday morning statement from the Beaver County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Child is OK and being seen by medical on scene now. Thank you to all that volunteered and assisted us in this search.”

The boy was reported missing at about 7 p.m. Friday in a rugged, unincorporated area of the County, West of Milford.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter, Division of Wildlife Resources K-9, and numerous volunteers responded to the area to assist in the search.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the boy had not been found, the BCSO statement says. The temperature had dropped to 26 degrees overnight, and the boy was described as being clothed in a jacket, pants and snow boots.

At about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the earlier post was updated to say the boy and been located and was safe.