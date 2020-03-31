Tooele County issues public health order to limit spread of COVID-19

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele County Health Department has issued a new new public health order to enact further protections designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Jeff Coombs executive director and health officer of the health department issued the health order, which goes into effect 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and will be in place until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

The order:

1. Prohibits gathering of more than 10 individuals.

2. Matches earlier state public health orders regarding food service operations.

3. Closes children’s playgrounds though outdoor sport courts and fields will remain open for individual and for individuals that reside in the same household. Residents are asked to responsibly enjoy recreational amenities by always maintaining 6 feet from people outside of their household.

4. Closes certain businesses that act as gathering places or involve close contact between

people.

5. Directs individuals to refrain from visiting nursing care facilities, assisted living facilities, and retirement homes except to provide critical assistance.

6. Directs individuals to avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips (other than shopping for food and other essentials), and social visits.

7. Directs individuals over the age of 60 and individuals who are immunocompromised to avoid contact with other individuals.

8. Directs businesses to actively enforce social distancing practices and exclude ill employees from working; social distancing should include at least 6-feet between all people in the establishment, and workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever must not be present under any circumstances.

9. Defines essential businesses that should do their best to comply with social distancing

recommendations but, due to the nature of their operations, may be unable to fully comply

and are therefore exempt from the order. Essential businesses must still exclude ill employees from working.

10. Provides an exception to the prohibition of gatherings of more than ten individuals, not

having this apply to grocery stores. Grocery stores are encouraged to remain open to

provide necessary food items and other goods.

This order complements the Governor’s directive, the news release said. “Our collective goal is to save lives and keep our health system from being overwhelmed. Reducing opportunities for people to congregate is one of the most important things we can do to help ‘flatten the curve’ and minimize stress on our healthcare system,” the release added.

“It is imperative that every individual and family in the county do their part to maintain physical distance from others in the community,” said Jeff Coombs, executive director of the Tooele County Health Department. “The degree to which community members follow this order will directly determine how well Tooele County weathers this outbreak.”

For the full order click here.

For a list of suggestions from Tooele County on activities that are still safe click here.