Tooele County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam making the rounds

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam that been making the rounds.

“We have received a few reports of citizens getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a deputy at the sheriff’s office and alleging they missed jury duty,” the TCSO said in a Facebook post. “They are requesting the fine be paid via Venmo and/or prepaid debit cards.

“These calls are fraudulent; the sheriff’s office will never call and try to collect money from you,” the post says.

The callers are spoofing the Tooele County emergency dispatch number which is 435-882-5600, making it appear to their targeted victims the calls are legitimately tied to local law enforcement.

“Please let others know so our citizens don’t fall prey to these criminals,” the sheriff’s officer said.

