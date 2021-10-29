Update: Woman critically injured in Millcreek hit-and-run crash has died

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police said Friday afternoon a woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Millcreek has died.

“The victim has passed away,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department. “Her name will be released later.”

At approximately 7 a.m., a 64-year-old female was crossing the street in the crosswalk on Highland Drive and Luck Lane (3440 South) when she was struck by a vehicle, said a statement from UPD.

Officials are attempting to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run.

“There were two vehicles who traveled through the intersection seconds after she was hit, we are also asking for these individuals to come forward,” the statement said. “We believe the people in these vehicles also witnessed the accident.”

Anyone who was driving near the Home Depot and Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at approximately 7 a.m. and may have witnessed the accident is asked to call UPD at 801-840-400 and reference case 21-134792.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.