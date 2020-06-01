Tooele County’s Tabby Canyon Fire now over 4k acres, 20% contained; Ogden Canyon blaze 100% contained

WEBER/TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are still battling the Tabby Canyon Fire, which has grown to over 4,000 acres and was only 20% contained at last report Sunday night.

The fire, on Stansbury Island in Tooele County, started Saturday afternoon.

It is human-caused and was ignited by an exploding target, Utah Fire Info tweeted Sunday. Officials are reminding everyone that year-round restrictions are in place, including the use of exploding targets and other incendiary devices.

Access to Stansbury Island is currently restricted to emergency personnel only.

“Property owners, grazing permit holders, & other citizens with need to access the area will need to coordinate with the incident commander to ensure safety,” Utah Fire Info tweeted Sunday night.

The wind has posed a challenge, as it has driven the flames at the same time it has prevented crews from flying to the fire, the tweet said. They have a long hike in heavy gear to reach the blaze.

Ogden’s 9th Street Fire started sometime late Saturday and was fully contained Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched at 9:50 p.m. Saturday to 1350 Maxfield Drive, where they arrived to find an estimated quarter- to half-acre on fire.

By 2 a.m. Sunday, Utah Fire Info tweeted that firefighters had established an anchor point and were working to construct a line around the fire. Crews had to contend with strong winds as they worked to contain the fire.

A follow-up tweet at 7 a.m. Sunday said the fire was estimated at 15 acres with better visibility in daylight.

About 12 hours later, an update said “100% contained with a final size of 35 acres. All resources have been released. The fire is in monitor and patrol status.”

No evacuations were needed and no structures were lost. A few power lines were damaged, causing power outages in some areas.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.