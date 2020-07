TOOELE, Utah, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele fire crews are battling a blaze in an abandoned building Sunday morning.

According to witnesses on the scene, the fire is in the area of 100 North and Broadway.

It’s not known if there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.