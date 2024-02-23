Tooele police ask for help finding 17-year-old girl missing since Thursday

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old Tooele girl believed to have run away from home.

Faith Mcniven was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday in Tooele, the Tooele City Police Department said on social media.

Mcniven was last seen wearing blue pants with a gray and black hoodie, police said.

“We believe that Faith may still be in Tooele at this time,” the post says.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-882-5600 and reference case No. 1357.