Tooele police: Local fugitive taken into custody after chase on city streets

TOOELE, Utah, March 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A local fugitive was taken into custody in Tooele on Thursday night after leading police on a chase.

The pursuit was on city streets, Cpl. Walton, Tooele Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

In all, it lasted about nine minutes before the suspect got out of his car and tried to flee on foot. Officers quickly caught up with the man, and he was taken into custody.

Walton said there were no injuries suffered by police or the suspect, and there was no collision. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Walton said the man will now face fleeing charges in addition to the charges for which the warrant was issued.