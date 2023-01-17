Tooele police release name of woman killed when minivan hit business

Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department has released the name of the woman killed when a minivan struck a building near the site of her desk.

The victim was Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele, an employee of Ensign Engineering. One of Davis’ social media pages says she was an administrative assistant there and was hired in 2012.

At about 11:23 a.m. Monday, Davis was sitting at her work desk when a minivan crashed through the front window, pinning her in place. Emergency crews responded to the scene at 169 N. Main, Tooele.

“Officers got here and they were able to move the vehicle off of the female, and attempted life-saving measures, but it was clear at that time that she was already deceased,” Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police spokesman, told Gephardt Daily on Monday.

“She was sitting at her desk, near the front door, and it hit before she probably had any time to react,” he said. “It’s a sad one, definitely.”

A male employee was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, as was the male driver of the minivan.

Bentley said he did not know the condition of the male driver, but the minivan’s airbag had deployed.

“It’s nothing that we believe is going to lead to additional fatality,” Bentley said.

“At this time, the biggest thing that we’re looking into was the cause of the crash, whether it was due to a medical episode, or whether it was a distraction or impairment. Our officers are working on figuring that out right now,” he said.

Family members have suggested the driver likely suffered a medical episode, but police have not announced any investigation results.

Gephardt Daily will have updates as more information is released.