Tooele police searching for man, truck in connection with burglary case

TOOELE, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele police are searching for a person of interest as well as a truck that may have been involved with a recent burglary case.

“We are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of the truck in the pictures ,” said a Facebook post from Tooele City Police Department. “We believe the owner of the truck may have further information on a burglary that recently occurred.”

The department also provided a photo of a person of interest in the case.

Anyone that recognizes the man or the truck is asked to call Detective B. Dalton at 435-882-8900 or by calling dispatch at 435-882-5600, option 1, or message the department on Facebook, and reference case 8331.