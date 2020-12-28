Tractor trailer carrying oranges overturns on SR-189

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A refrigerated tractor trailer hauling a load of oranges overturned on northbound State Route 189 in Wasatch County Sunday night.

The incident occurred at mile marker 21.5, said a Facebook post from Wasatch County Fire Fire Department.

“The driver of the truck and his passenger were able to exit the truck through the driver’s door,” the post said. “The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Utah Valley Hospital by Wasatch Fire EMS.”

Diesel fuel was leaking from the truck’s saddle tanks upon fire units’ arrival, the post said. Fire personnel quickly mitigated the leak from the diesel tanks while other personnel provided traffic control and spill containment.

All lanes of travel were closed for a brief time while the spill was contained and absorbed.

“Heavy tow trucks arrived to upright the truck and off load the oranges,” the post said. “The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Utah Highway Patrol who also provided excellent traffic control and a safety zone for fire personnel.”