Traffic alert in effect for 24th St. and Harrison Blvd. in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic alert has been issued for the area of 24th Street and Harrison Boulevard, where the traffic light is not working and may be non-functioning until Wednesday night.

Late Monday, the Ogden Police Department said in a Facebook post that, because of a traffic accident earlier Monday at 24th and Harrison, the traffic light won’t be working for the next 36 to 48 hours.

Utah Department of Transportation is working to get the signal back in service as soon as possible, the post said.

While the traffic light is being repaired, UDOT has closed east and west traffic to right-hand turns only, the post said. North and south lanes of travel are open.

Drivers may want to use an alternative route if at all possible, until the traffic signal is back in service.