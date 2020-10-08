Trailer with $100K electronic equipment stolen from Midvale business set to open

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new business preparing to open in Midvale had a cargo-transport trailer stolen overnight, and the thief got away with $100,000 worth of computer and electronic equipment necessary for the opening.

The trailer was parked at about 7200 S. Union Park, near the planned home for a KTR franchises. KTR stands for Kids that Rip. The business is billed as an indoor action park for young people, and features skateboard and gymnastics equipment, among other specialties.

“The trailer had all the electronic equipment they needed to run the place,” Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily. “The equipment was worth about $100,000.”

The trailer and contents were taken sometime overnight, and the loss was discovered Thursday morning, Cutler said.

The trailer measured 5 by 8 feet, and was white. It was a 2016 Southern Georgia brand trailer, white, with a red crank, a green sticker, and barn-style cargo doors, Cutler said.

The licence plate was from Montana, but the driver does not remember the plate number.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.