Tremonton man booked on domestic assault charges

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, May 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tremonton man was booked into the Box Elder County Jail Wednesday after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

Jeramy Ford Head, 43, was booked on charges including domestic violence, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and assault on police, a statement from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were alerted to a 911 call at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday reporting gunfire and a man agitated with his girlfriend, the statement says. They responded to the area of 8000 North, Elwood.

“It was determined it was one of the children calling, that they were in a relatively safe location, and dispatch kept them on the line,” the BESO statement says. Arriving officers encountered the suspect on scene.

“Deputies attempted to calm Mr. Head but he was eventually Tased and taken into custody,” the statement says. “The woman (and) her children were unharmed in the incident. Mr. Head was cleared through the hospital and later booked into the Box Elder County Jail.”