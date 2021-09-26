Tributes, condolences offered after shooting death of U of U football player Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah sports and elected officials have shared their shock and condolences after the fatal shooting early Sunday morning of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

Lowe, 21, was shot outside a house party in the 2200 block of S. Broadmoor Street. Salt Lake City Police say the shooting of Lowe and of a female party guest who suffered critical injuries happened after uninvited guests were asked to leave the house party.

To read more about about the shooting and see exclusive photos of the police response, click here.

The tribute messages follow.

Kyle Whittingham, U of U head football coach

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident.

“Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

Mark Harlan, U of U athletics director

“We are devastated by the loss of Aaron Lowe earlier this morning. Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage. Our prayers are with Aaron’s family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him. We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident.

“We have been in communication with Aaron’s family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them.”

Taylor Randall, U of U president

“This morning I was heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe. Aaron’s life was cut short in a callous act of gun-violence off-campus, in which a second individual was also injured.

“This morning I have met with Coach Kyle Whittingham, Athletics Director Mark Harlan, Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonald and Interim Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires to impress upon them the need to do everything we can to support our student-athletes, and our athletic and campus communities at this difficult time.

“Aaron was a talented athlete, fierce competitor, respected teammate, friend, and a loving son and brother. Aaron was also the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship which makes his death even more difficult. We mourn this senseless loss and will do all we can to comfort Aaron’s family.

“The second individual also injured in the event is being cared for at a local hospital. Out of respect for this person’s privacy I won’t comment further except to say I know the University of Utah community joins me in expressing hope and best wishes for recovery.

“I want to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department who are currently investigating this murder to hold those responsible accountable for Aaron’s death.”

Sen. Mike Lee

“My heart breaks at news that Aaron Lowe’s young life was cut so short. Sharon and I will mourn with the Lowe family as well as the Ute community that embraced Aaron as a teammate, student, and friend.”

Sen. Mitt Romney

“A life taken too soon—a young man who was a leader on and off of the field.

“Praying for Aaron’s family, loved ones, @Utah_Football teammates, and the @UUtah community.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

“Abby and I mourn with our @UUtah family and friends at the tragic passing of Aaron Lowe this morning. Our prayers are with his family at this terribly difficult time.