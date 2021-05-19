Troopers arrest West Jordan man after reported road rage shooting near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho, May 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man has been arrested after a reported road rage shooting on northbound Interstate 15 near Pocatello on Tuesday morning.

Christian Heskett, 22, has been charged with felony aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon, said a news release from Idaho State Police. The suspect was booked into the Bannock County Jail.

“At 8:09 a.m., Idaho State police troopers were dispatched to the area of I-15 near mile post 67 in Pocatello for a report of shots being fired from a white pickup,” the news release said. “According to a witness, the driver of a white GMC Sierra pickup traveling on Interstate 15 northbound came up quickly behind a Toyota Matrix sedan being driven by a Pocatello man.”

According to reports, when the pickup driver came upon the slower vehicle, he fired approximately nine rounds from the pickup toward the driver of the Toyota. One round struck the victim’s vehicle, breaking the driver’s window and going through the ballcap the driver was wearing. The victim suffered minor injuries from the breaking glass of his window, but was otherwise unhurt. He called 911 to report the incident.

“The suspect continued driving north on I-15 where witnesses say he came quickly upon the driver of another pickup and reportedly displayed a firearm at that driver, also a man from Pocatello,” the news release said. “That driver was able to follow the suspect’s vehicle, call 911, and report to dispatchers the suspect’s location.”

The suspect was located in his vehicle near the Fort Hall Casino. His vehicle was found with bullet holes through the windshield, the news release said.

Heskett was found in possession of a rifle and two handguns. He was taken into custody without incident. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police; additional charges are possible.