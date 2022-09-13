Truck crashes into police car in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers were interviewing a motorist who backed into a Salt Lake City police car at a downtown intersection Monday night.

Salt Lake City police say a truck was stopped at a red light on 400 South at the intersection with 200 West about 10 p.m. when it backed into a police vehicle behind him. The police car sustained damage to its front end.

Police were investigating whether the truck backed up intentionally. Police scanner conversations between dispatchers and the officer in the vehicle indicate the officer initially was concerned he was being ambushed.

