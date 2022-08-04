Truck driver dead after Iron County rollover

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has reported a fatal accident that happened on Wednesday morning in Iron County.

The accident happened at about 6:20 a.m. near milepost 8 of State Route 20, and involved a commercial box truck.

“The truck drifted off the right side of the roadway, and the driver corrected back to the left, then the truck overturned onto its side,” the UHP statement says.

“The lone male driver, who was not restrained, was ejected from the truck. The 24-year-old male driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

Investigators are investigating impairment and distraction as possible contributors, the statement says. SR-20 was blocked for about 4.5 hours for accident investigation and cleanup.