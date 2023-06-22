Truck driver killed in Parley’s Canyon crash identified

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah, June 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identity of the truck driver killed Monday night when his semi rolled eight miles up Parley’s Canyon.

“On Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 9:26 pm, a Freightliner semi-tractor with an attached trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 at Lambs Canyon, milepost 136,” the UHP said in a Wednesday press release.

“The driver failed to negotiate the curve and lost control. The tractor/trailer rolled onto the driver’s side and slid down the roadway to the right. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side, blocking multiple right lanes, facing east. The 29-year-old male driver was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries.”

He was identified as Vincent Hakizuwera from Rosharon, Texas.

All westbound lanes were closed at Lambs Canyon, with traffic being diverted back eastbound, according to the release. One lane was reopened by 12:30 am. Tuesday, while all others remained closed while the tow truck loaded the vehicle.

Clearing the rig was complicated by the heavy load of sheet metal cargo and extricating the victim, the UHP said Monday night at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.