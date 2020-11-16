Truck fire shuts down westbound I-80 at Emigration Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck fire caused the closure of westbound Interstate 80 at milepost 133 (Emigration Canyon) on Sunday night.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route. Utah Department of Transportation tweeted 11:47 p.m. as an estimated time of reopening.

The cab of the semi was reportedly engulfed in flames after the fire started in the engine compartment.

Fire crews responded and worked fast to get the blaze knocked down and extinguished; however, no further information is available as yet.

For information on the status of traffic in the area, go to the UDOT site.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details are made known.