Two dead, 5 injured after sightseeing plane crashes into Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead and five others were injured late Saturday when a plane, used for sightseeing, crashed into Lake Powell south of the Utah-Arizona border, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The single-engine plane, a Cessna 207, crashed at 11 p.m., the FAA reported.

Of the five who survived, three were seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The crash happened near Page, Arizona, the home base for American Aviation, Inc., identified as the owner/operator of the plane, according to Jet Careers website.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.