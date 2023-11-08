Two dogs euthanized after attack on Clinton residents

CLINTON, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said two dogs involved in an attack that left two men injured have been euthanized.

A third dog in the group which were attacking the men was shot fatally by one of the victims in the Sunday incident in the area of 1700 N. 950 West in Clinton. One of the dogs remained on the loose but was accounted for by Monday after police issued an alert.

“We are asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for a white pit bull with large black spots on the head and body,” police said at the time. “If located, please do not approach.” The breed of the other two dogs has not been released.

“ The third dog involved in this incident has been located,” police said Monday. “There are no dogs still at large. Thank you for your assistance.”

The two male victims sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. One was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

The two dogs were brought to a local veterinarian and with the owner’s consent “the two surviving dogs were euthanized due to the severity of the attack,” according to a statement from Davis County animal control.

“The animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, with results currently pending.

“Additionally, the dogs involved in this incident were parvo positive, with several deceased dogs present on the owner’s property.

“The investigation of the care and treatment of these dogs prior to the attack is currently ongoing.”