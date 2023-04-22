Two Draper residences destroyed in mudslide; 2 more evacuated

DRAPER, Utah, April 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Draper homes declared unfit for habitation last October due to stability concerns were destroyed overnight when the water-saturated earth gave way beneath them. Two additional homes are being evacuated due to safety concerns.

Sgt. Mike Elkins, Draper City Police, briefed reporters who responded to the scene, saying Draper Police and Fire crews were called to the scene Friday night. The major collapse happened at about midnight Saturday morning, he said.

The man who called dispatch said “he had heard the retaining wall in the back start to collapse and said he believed he could hear the house starting to creak,” Elkins said. “Our officers and our fire department got up here on scene. And here on scene, as you can see, we’ve kind of locked the area down. Both the houses actually collapsed and have now gone down the back of the hill.”

Photo Draper City

Elkins said both homes “were unoccupied as far as we know” due to the evacuation orders last year.

He observed both the collapse, Elkins said.

“I have never seen anything like this before,” he said. “It’s it’s quite something to see. It’s a lot of destruction in just a few seconds.”

Draper news release

A Draper City statement says its building official issued a notice revoking occupancy to the homes, at 2463 and 2477 E. Springtime Road on Oct. 25 of last year.

Photo Draper City