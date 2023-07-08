Two female teens ejected, killed in Iron County rollover accident; 3 more patients transported to hospitals

IRON COUNTY, Utah, July 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenage girls were killed, and three other traveling companions, including a male driver, severely injured, when the car they were in rolled on Interstate 15 in Iron County Friday night.

“The vehicle was occupied by five individuals. Two female passengers (age 19 and 17) were ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries,” according to a statement by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Two other females, were injured, one of whom was flown to an area hospital in critical condition; the other was transported by ground ambulance with what the UHP described as moderate injuries.

The male driver was also evacuated by medical helicopter in critical condition.

None of the survivors’ ages were released.

The accident happened at about 8:17 p.m. when the southbound Honda Civic was near mile marker 90, north of Paragonah and Parowan.

“The vehicle lost control and traveled off the road to the left into the median and rolled several times,” the UHP news release says.

“Lanes were closed for approximately two hours while troopers conducted on-scene investigation and evidence gathering,” the statement says. “The cause and contributors to the crash are currently under investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.