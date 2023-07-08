Salt Lake City police arrest 2 warmly dressed, masked suspects on weapons, drug charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested Thursday night after a community member reported them wearing face masks and hoodies while walking in the middle of the street, and responding police determined the two possessed illegal firearms.

The call came to dispatch at 10:11 p.m.

“The complainant reported that both males were wearing masks covering everything but their eyes. Both males were reported to be wearing black jackets and the complainant observed what looked like a firearm on one of the males.

“One of the males was reportedly wearing a heavy winter type jacket with fur around the hood, and was last seen near the entrance to the apartment complex located at 731 S. 300 East.”

The temperature was in the 80s, according to online records.

Officers responded to the Central City neighborhood in the area of 300 East and 700 South.

“Officers found both men, later identified as 18-year-old Angelo Crippen and 19-year-old Angelo Gay, walking in the middle of the street toward a nearby apartment complex,” says a news release issued by the Salt Lake City Police Public Relations Department.

“It should be noted that it was a hot day in July and the males were dressed for cold weather,” say the men’s charging documents, filed by an SLCPD officer.

“While talking with Gay, officers found a loaded AR-15 style rifle concealed in Gay’s pants,” the news release says. “Officers also recovered a vape pen suspected of containing marijuana. … Gay told officers he recently used marijuana, making it illegal for him to be in possession of any firearm.”

After a search warrant was secured for the car, officers secured evidence including “a second AR-15 style rifle, ammunition, suboxone, and another vape pen suspected of containing marijuana.”

Gay and Crippen were charged on suspicion of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Prohibited activity by pedestrian using roadway, an infraction

Gay faced an additional charge of:

Carrying a concealed loaded firearm, a class A misdemeanor

Both men were booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, with bail set at $1,000. Neither suspect remained incarcerated as of Saturday.