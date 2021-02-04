Two in custody after truck reported stolen out of West Jordan crashes during Layton police chase

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman are in custody after the theft of a truck in West Jordan ended up as a police pursuit and crash in Layton.

“A little before 7 a.m., we got a call of a work truck stolen of out of West Jordan, and the owner had a tracker on it,” Layton City Police Travis Lt. Lyman told Gephardt Daily Thursday morning.

“We were notified that it was headed north on the freeway, and got off an exit here in Layton.”

Officers located the truck and tried to make a traffic stop, Lyman said.

“The driver fled, and there was a short pursuit before it crashed,” he said.

According to police radio transmissions, the truck crashed through a fence and into a commercial building. Lyman said he did not have that information, and could not confirm the details of the crash that stopped the truck.

“Two occupants fled on foot,” Lyman said. “We set up containment, and with the help of some homeowners’ security cameras, it was determined the suspects had hidden in a shed in a back yard. Officers were able to take them into custody.”

The female suspect complained of a knee injury, so was taken to the hospital to be checked out, Lyman said, adding he did not know the status or seriousness of her injuries, and whether they were suffered during the crash, while fleeing, or at another time.

Both suspects will be booked into jail, although the woman’s transport may be delayed depending on her injuries, Lyman said.