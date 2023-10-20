Two injured in car vs. rock wall incident in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Speed is the likely culprit in the crash of a car into a rock wall Thursday morning in Hurricane.

Crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at approximately 12:30 a.m.this morning at 360 N Parkview Dr., according to a press release from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

“It is suspected that a high rate of speed attributed to the accident.

“The vehicle did not roll, but slid into a rock wall. All the air bags on the vehicle deployed and the two occupants were wearing seat belts.”

Nonetheless, both were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

Two emergency response vehicles from the fire department deployed to the scene as well as the Hurricane Police Department.

“Seat belts played a significant factor in this incident,” the fire department said in the Thursday night press release, “and we want to remind everyone to always wear your seat belts.”