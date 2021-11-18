Two juveniles still missing since leaving Riverton middle school Monday morning; family pleads for help from public

RIVERTON, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teens who ran away from their middle school in Riverton on Monday morning are still missing Wednesday night, according to police and family members, who are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

“RUNAWAY TEENS: Ellie Droge and Ocean Pulley voluntarily left Oquirrh Hills Middle School yesterday together at about 9 a.m.” said a Facebook post from Riverton City Government on Tuesday. “They have not been seen since. Their families are very worried about them. They have been in a relationship and are believed to be together, wherever they are. The Riverton Police Department has been closely coordinating with the families.”

Flyers also have been distributed by family and friends, and another Facebook page has been set up, with the Droge family asking that anyone who thinks they see the teens to take a photo and send it to the family for confirmation that it’s actually Ellie and/or Ocean.

They’re also asking anyone who sees the teens to follow them. To view that information, click here.

Ellie is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown V-neck shirt, a cream-colored hoodie and blue jeans. Ocean is described as 5 feet 6 and 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with a baseball-style jersey and a red Oakley baseball cap.

Anyone who sees the pair or who has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to call the Riverton Police Department at 801-840-4000.