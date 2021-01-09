Two men rescue unconscious Salt Lake City Police officer from burning patrol car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two motel employees likely saved the life of a Salt Lake City Police officer Saturday morning when they pulled the unconscious officer out of his burning patrol car after it was struck by a commercial truck.

The accident happened at about 4 a.m. near 600 South and 200 West, near the site of a Motel 6.

“The officer was rescued by a couple Motel 6 employees,” Sgt. Keith Horrocks, SLCPD, told Gephardt Daily.

“A commercial truck was going south on 200 West and it missed the red light and collided with our officer’s vehicle. Our officer was knocked unconscious, and his vehicle caught on fire.”

Horrocks said the two male motel employees rushed to the burning car.

“They ran out and essentially saved our officer, because he was unconscious and not able to exit the burning vehicle himself.”

The officer, a two-year veteran of the SLCPD whose name is not being released at this time, was taken to a local hospital for treatment

“It sounds like he suffered concussion and bumps and bruises, and was released from the hospital” by about 10 a.m., Horrocks said. The officer suffered no burns.

South Salt Lake police are investigating the accident. Horrocks said it is unknown if SSLPD will file charges against the commercial truck driver, who did not seem to be suffering from impairment, he said.