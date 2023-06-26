Two people pushing car critically injured in South Jordan collision

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were critically injured Sunday night when a stalled car they were attempting to push was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

South Jordan police were alerted to the accident at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday, and responded to the scene, near 11580 S. Redwood Road.

“Officers arrived and determined there were two people outside, pushing a stalled vehicle out of the roadway,” said Sgt. Adrian Montelongo, South Jordan Police Department.

“They were traveling northbound on the far right lane, and another vehicle coming up in the same lane northbound on Redwood collided with the stalled vehicle that was in the process of being pushed out.

“The two people outside of the vehicle that were involved in the accident when the two vehicles collided. And they were transported to a local hospital,” by ground ambulance, Montelongo said.

“At this point, all I know is they are in critical condition.”

