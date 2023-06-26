Body of boy missing at Hyrum State Park recovered

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, June 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of 14-year-old Conner Bowden, last seen on a beach at Hyrum State Park, has been recovered, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

“This morning the Department of Public Safety Dive Team located the body of the missing juvenile, Conner Bowden,” says a CCSO statement issued at about noon Monday.

“He has been missing since yesterday afternoon. The body will be turned over to the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.”

Bowden was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hyrum Dam day beach area. The Utah Department of Public Safety dive team and Utah State Parks officials assisted in the search.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office release said an account in Bowden’s name has been opened at America First Credit Union for funeral expenses, adding Venmo donations can be sent to @jessica-brockman-8.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s office would like to offer heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and thank everyone who assisted in the search for Conner Bowden.”

