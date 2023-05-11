Two suspects arrested after alleged robbery of man who arranged to meet escort at Midvale park

MIDVALE, Utah, May 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects have been booked into jail after they allegedly robbed a man who told police he had arranged to meet an escort at a park in Midvale.

The incident happened on May 1, according to court documents filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department. The arrests were made on Wednesday.

“During this meeting the victim was approached by two males, later identified as Jonathan Ray Sanabria and Maliq Kymonie Hasan-Wills,” the suspects’ charging documents say.

“Jonathan and Maliq instructed the male to get on the ground and to not get up until they leave or they were going to shoot him. The victim complied while Maliq and Jonathan robbed him of his property, to include but not limited to a Coach bag, Coach wallet, MacBook laptop, identifying documents, and approximately $1,000 cash.”

The affidavit says the suspects were recorded using the victim’s bank cards at a nearby 7-Eleven.

“Maliq is seen with multiple dollar bills and loads the money onto an application via his phone. Jonathan is seen running the victim’s cards but they are declined. Maliq is seen using his phone to purchase items after he loaded money onto his application.”

The probable cause statement said the victim’s Coach backpack and identifying documents were found in Sanbabria’s room at the residence the men share. Marijuana was also found in the room, the statement says.

Sanabria and Hasan-Wills, both 21, were charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, a third-degree felony

Both men were ordered held without bail at the Salt Lake County jail.