Semi truck burns on I-80 after multi-vehicle crash involving UHP cruiser, closes westbound traffic in Tooele County

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, March 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A multi-vehicle crash involving two semi trucks, a car, and a Utah Highway Patrol cruiser, closed westbound Interstate 80 near the Grantsville exits Wednesday morning.

Three people received moderate to minor injures in the accident, which happened about 10 a.m. Two of the injured were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance, according to the UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden

“There was a trooper that had pulled a semi over,” Roden told Gephardt Daily. “As they were on the traffic stop, a second semi was approaching their location and notice them, so he tried to change lanes to the left and didn’t notice a black passenger car alongside him in the lane to the left of him.”

The semi hit the black car, then corrected back to the right, “where he clipped the trooper’s car and the semi.

“The semi that lost control ended up going a little ahead of the crash vehicles and then ended up rolling onto its side and then the cab caught on fire.”

The rolled semi was hauling eggs, Roden said.

The trooper, who was outside his vehicle, was not hurt, Roden said, nor was the driver of the stopped semi. The driver of the semi that rolled and burned suffered minor injuries.

The man and woman in the black car suffered minor to serious injuries, with the woman suffering worse injuries. They were transported to an area hospital, Roden said.

“They originally were going to have a helicopter, but they ended up transporting by ground,” he said.

The UHP vehicle is “pretty banged up,” and the collision “really did a number on the trailer” of the stopped semi,” he said.

“The trailer is blocking the westbound lanes, so everything westbound is closed,” Roden said at 11:20. “We expect a two to three hour cleanup on that.”

Roden said it’s “very lucky” that the accident did not result in any fatalities.