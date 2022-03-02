U.S. Navy medical personnel deployed to U of U Hospital to bolster staff strained by COVID-19 battle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Medical staff members at the University of Utah Hospital are getting some help from the U.S. Navy.

Approximately medically trained 20 personnel will offer support both staff members and patients, U of U Hospital officials announced Tuesday morning.

The specialists 30-day deployment will allow the hospital to open beds and reschedule surgical procedures put on hold during the latest COVID-19 surge.

The deployment is an initial recovery response happening as part of the Department of Defense’s support to FEMA and the whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in collaboration with state leaders, a U of U statement says.

“While we are seeing declining numbers in COVID cases, 52 beds remain out of service because of staffing shortages,” Michael Good, M.D., CEO of University of Utah Health, said in the released statement.

“During the Omicron wave, University of Utah Hospital has deferred hundreds of surgeries and made challenging decisions around accepting transfers from outlying hospitals. Thanks to FEMA and with the help of colleagues from the Department of Defense, which will focus on treating COVID-positive patients, we can begin to address these challenges and provide needed care to all patients in Utah and throughout the Mountain West.”

The clinical team will include:

Three to four physicians

10 to 14 nurses

Two respiratory therapists

Two to three administrators who will assist with scheduling and logistics

The team will work in acute care areas of the hospital alongside University of Utah Health clinical staff, focusing on direct patient care needs, the statement says.

Deploying the military medical team from the U.S. Navy is part of a multi-modal approach to addressing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated staffing shortages at University of Utah Hospital, the statement says.

As a referral center, U of U Health cares for the most complex patients across the Mountain West and is often the best or only option for many patients with complicated illness, it says.

“Having assistance from the Department of Defense will provide the capacity for us to serve our patients with greater timeliness,” Good said. “We’re grateful for this support from the FEMA and the Department of Defense and the ongoing collaboration with our state leaders to help restore our operations.”