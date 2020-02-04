Two Utah hunters missing since Saturday found safe in Nevada

ELKO, Nevada, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah men who went out hunting Saturday and didn’t return when expected have been found safe after an extensive search by family, friends, and officials from Box Elder County, Utah, and Elko.

Chad Strain and Lee Peters had left the Ogden, Utah, area at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to go rabbit hunting and were expected home by about 10 p.m.

They were headed toward the Montello area, and their phones last pinged cell towers in Montello at 10 a.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, search and rescue crews went out, but even with a helicopter, were unable to locate the men.

The search resumed early Monday. In the meantime, friends of the Strain and Peters families had learned that the men were missing, and they joined in the search effort.

Search and Rescue members and volunteers found the two men in Elko County near the Granite Creek Reservoir, according to a news release from Dale F. Ward, public information officer for the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

“They are both fine,” Ward said.