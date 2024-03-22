Two Utanns and Colorado man convicted in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C., March 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utahns and a Colorado man have been convicted at trial together on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Patrick Montgomery, 51, of Littleton, Colorado, and Brady Knowlton, 43, of St. George, were each convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release on the Wednesday trial outcome.

Montgomery was convicted of an additional felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and Knowlton was convicted of an additional misdemeanor offense of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Gary Wilson, 55, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was convicted of a misdemeanor offense of theft of government property.