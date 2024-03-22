Parking lot family fight attracts police, drug task force and child protective services in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah March 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police praised an observant bystander for a major drug arrest and protecting two children at risk.

“If you see something, say something!” the St. George Police Department said online Thursday night. “Thanks to a concerned bystander we’ve significantly reduced narcotics on our streets!”

The tipster alerted police to a family fight in a parking lot in St. George.

Upon arrival officers discovered a significant amount of drugs and paraphernalia in the quarrelers’ vehicle, SGPD said, including small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine, a distributable amount of cocaine and more than 10,000 fentanyl pills.

The haul was enough to call in the Washington County Drug Task Force to help out. Three arrests were made.

“Also found were two small children in the car, who our officers fed breakfast before the Division of Child and Family Services took over.” State DCFS Child Protective Services workers’ role is the care of children when parents or guardians are incarcerated.